//Valdosta men arrested for reckless conduct with firearm

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Police Officers have arrested two Valdosta men after a 911 call about gunshots in the area.

Release:

On January 3, 2023, at approximately 12:36 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the 600 block of East Ann Street, after citizens called E911 to report they heard gunshots in the area and saw people running. Witnesses provided detailed descriptions of a people running who possibly had guns. An officer observed two subjects walking together in the 1400 block of North Lee Street, who matched the description given by witness. One offender, later identified as Sharod Tucker, 18 years of age, was observed going into a grocery store. The second offender, later identified as Clavon Jones, 17 years of age, continued walking north on Lee Street into a field.

Officers detained both Tucker and Jones. Tucker had attempted to leave the grocery store, but a citizen inside the store assisted officers in taking him into custody.

Officers watched the video surveillance from inside the grocery store. The video showed Tucker hiding a handgun underneath a shelf in the store. Officers were able to recover the handgun that Tucker attempted to hide.

Officers checked the area the gunshots occurred at, locating two vehicles with damage that appeared to have been caused by gunshots. There were no injuries reported during the incident.

Both Tucker and Jones were transported to Lowndes County Jail. Both have been charged with reckless conduct (misdemeanor) and two counts of criminal trespass (misdemeanor). Tucker also has an additional charge of with tampering with evidence (felony). Jones has an additional charge of possession of a pistol by a person under 18 years of age (misdemeanor).

“These subjects were recklessly shooting off a firearm in an area where children were outside playing. Their actions put many people in danger, and we are extremely lucky that no one was injured. I am proud of how quickly our officers arrived and searched the area, locating these offenders.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan.