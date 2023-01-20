//Two arrested, a juvenile female wanted in Valdosta shooting

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – An 18 and 16 year old Valdosta males were arrested and a 16 year old female is wanted in connection to a shooting investigation.

Release:

Arrested 1: Jacquavius Neal, African American male, 18 years of age, Valdosta resident

Arrested 2: Juvenile, African American male 16 years of age, Valdosta resident

Wanted: Juvenile, African American female, 16 years of age

On January 3, 2023, at approximately 1:49 pm., Valdosta Police Officers and Detectives responded to the area around the 1700 block of Williams Street, after numerous citizens called E911 about hearing gunshots. As officers were responding to the scene, citizens informed the E911 dispatcher that one subject that had been shot was being transported to the hospital by a personal vehicle. Officers were also advised that another subject who had been shot was in the yard of a residence in the 1800 block of Slater Street.

Officers made contact with a 16-year-old male, in the front yard of a residence in the 1800 block of Slater Street, with an apparent gunshot wound to a lower extremity. Officers immediately rendered aid to the victim until Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene and transported him to South Georgia Medical Center.

Other officers responded to the hospital, where they located an 18-year-old male, later identified as Jacquavius Neal, with a gunshot wound to an upper extremity.

Witnesses in the area stated that the victims were near a vehicle that was occupied and sitting in the roadway in the 200 block of East Alden Avenue when they heard the gunshots and saw the two victims running south in the 1700 block of Williams Street.

The vehicle then left the area. With the assistance of the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, detectives located the vehicle involved within hours of the incident.

Through investigation, detectives determined that Neal and a 16-year-old male were talking to subjects who had been in the vehicle. During this interaction at least two handguns were produced and fired, resulting in Neal being shot in the arm and the 16-year-old male being shot in the leg.

On January 10, 2023, detectives obtained arrest warrants on Neal for armed robbery (felony), two counts of aggravated assault (felony), and possession of a firearm during a felony (felony). Detectives arrested Neal on January 12, 2023, without incident and he was transported to Lowndes County Jail.

Detectives also obtained arrest warrants for the 16-year-old male, who was with Neal, for armed robbery (party to the crime-felony) and two counts of aggravated assault (party to the crime-felony). The juvenile was arrested on January 11, 2023, and was taken to a Regional Youth Detention Center.

Detectives have also obtained arrest warrants for a 16-year-old female, for 2 counts of aggravated assault (felony), possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (felony), and possession of a firearm by a minor (felony), for her alleged involvement in this case. At this time her whereabouts are unknown and law enforcement is continuing to look for her.

Investigation has shown that the parties involved were known to each other and it was an isolated incident.

If anyone has any information on this case, please contact the Investigations Bureau of the Valdosta Police Department at 229-293-3145 or the crime tip line at 229-293-3091.