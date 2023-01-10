//PCOM South Georgia to host open house

Share with friends

MOULTRIE – PCOM South Georgia will host an open house for potential applicants can learn more about the programs and facility.

PCOM South Georgia will open its doors for an open house on Thursday, February 2 at 5 p.m.

The medical school’s open house provides a chance for potential applicants and their families–as well as community members–to tour the campus, meet with program faculty, hear from current students about their PCOM South Georgia experience, and learn more about the admissions and financial aid processes.

“We’re excited to open our campus to the surrounding communities,” said Dana Brooks, executive director of admissions. “We encourage anyone who is interested in seeing our campus and learning about our programs to join us for the open house.”

The College, which opened in Moultrie in 2019, offers a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine program and a Master of Science in Biomedical Sciences program.

During the tour, participants will see the 75,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility that includes classrooms, an anatomy lab, an Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine (OMM) lab, simulation center, small group study rooms, information commons and café.

Student ambassadors from each program will be available to discuss their journeys to PCOM South Georgia and their academic and personal involvement.

Hannah Jackson (DO ‘25), a student ambassador, will be leading tours and speaking with attendees during the open house.

“I’m excited to share the community that has been my home for my first two years of medical school,” Jackson said. “I could not imagine a better place to prepare for my future career as an osteopathic physician, and I look forward to answering any questions that attendees may have about the College, its programs or the application process.”

Register here: https://www.pcom.edu/admissions/visit/visit-pcom-south-georgia/pcom-south-georgia-open-house-feb-2-2023.html