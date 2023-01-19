//John LaHood named to Governmental Affairs Committee

Share with friends

ATLANTA – GA State Representative, John LaHood of Valdosta, was recently named as the Chairman of the House Governmental Affairs Committee.

The Georgia House of Representatives’ Committee on Assignments named State Representative John LaHood (R-Valdosta) as the Chairman of the House Governmental Affairs Committee.

“I appreciate the trust placed in me to chair the Governmental Affairs Committee,” said Rep. LaHood. “I look forward to working with the state, municipal and county leaders to better serve the citizens of Georgia.”

The House Committee on Assignments, chaired by House Speaker Jon Burns (R-Newington), is charged with making all House committee assignments for the members of the Georgia House of Representatives.

The House Governmental Affairs Committee oversees legislation concerning the operations and management of state, county and municipal government. It also has jurisdiction over state election law.

Representative John LaHood represents the citizens of District 175, which includes Brooks County and portions of Lowndes County. He was elected to the House of Representatives in 2018 and currently serves as Chairman of the Governmental Affairs Committee.