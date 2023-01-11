//Ga Releaf will give away free trees to residents

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Tree Commission will be hosting a tree distribution/giveaway provided by a Georgia ReLeaf Program grant.

The Valdosta Tree Commission will be hosting a tree distribution/giveaway provided by a Georgia ReLeaf Program grant. The Georgia Forestry Commission (GFC) and the Georgia Tree Council (GTC), working in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service, established the Ga Releaf Program to provide grant funds to help restore the many environmental, economic, and social health benefits that trees provided in these storm-struck Georgia communities. In addition the Georgia ReLeaf program also makes funding available for tree planting and tree giveaway projects that contribute to tree equity in underserved communities and/or projects that provide environmental benefits to assist with improving air quality, reducing stormwater runoff, and/or mitigating the effects of urban heat islands. This program hopes to continue efforts to reestablish the community tree canopy by providing free trees for residents to plant around their homes.

Over 800 trees will be in 5-gallon containers (unless noted) and consist of various species and sizes at maturity (over-story, mid-story, and understory). The Tree Commission will provide educational materials such as flyers detailing species information, links to instructional planting videos, and other tree care information that can be provided to homeowners and residents.

Quantities are limited: All 5 gallon unless noted

Trident maple Swamp Oak Brackens Brown Magnolia FL Flame Maple Little Gem Magnolia Sycamore Bloodgood River Birch Heritage MT White Oak Nutall Oak Natchez Crepe Myrtle MT Live Oak Green Giant Arborvitea Muscogee Crepe Myrtle STD Bald Cypress Winged Elm Sioux Crepe Myrtle MT (3G) Frontier Elm Eastern Red Cedar Scarlet Crepe Myrtle MT (3G) Chinese Pistache Okame Cherry Tulip Poplar

Tree requests should be made to the Valdosta Tree Commission and postmarked by February 8th to Amy Hall, c/o Valdosta Tree Commission, PO Box 1125, Valdosta, GA 31603. Please include your phone number and a list of trees you would like to order. If requesting multiple trees, please list in the order of preference. The Tree Commission will call you the week of pickup to remind you of the pickup time and confirm the tree availability. Trees may be picked up at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Horticulture Program Greenhouses, 4089 Val Tech Road, Valdosta, GA 31602, on Saturday, February 25th, 2023 from 8:00 am-12:00 am. There will not be an alternative pickup day. The pickup vehicle will need to be large enough for the trees requested – some trees are 7 feet tall.

For additional information, call Starr Page 229-251-0792.