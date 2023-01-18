//Emerge Moody brings local leaders, senior leaders together

Share with friends

Photo: Johnathan Sumner, Hahira city manager, presents Hahira’s community profile to Moody senior leaders during the Emerge Moody/Leadership Moody course kickoff at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 13, 2023. The LM course acquaints Moody and local community leaders to discuss best practices from non-Department of Defense perspectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Garner)

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE – The Emerge Moody courses is an opportunity for local leaders and senior leaders to build a working relationship.

The 2023 Emerge Moody and Leadership Moody courses kicked off at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 12, 2023.

U.S. Air Force Col. Russell Cook, 23rd Wing commander, shares opening remarks during the Emerge Moody/Leadership Moody course kickoff at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 13, 2023. Group commanders select 20 members for each course annually after a rigorous and competitive application process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Garner) Amanda Grover, Red Carpet chairman, shares leadership experiences during the Emerge Moody/Leadership Moody course kickoff at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 13, 2023. Throughout the course, students visit local community leaders and various groups on base to apply and share leadership skills with their Airmen and base leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Garner) Emerge Moody students introduce themselves during the Emerge Moody/Leadership Moody course kickoff at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 13, 2023. The EM course demonstrates the various mission sets around the base and how all groups are interconnected. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Garner) U.S. Air Force Maj. Thomas Peck, 23rd Wing deputy chaplain, briefs on creating spiritual goals during the Emerge Moody/Leadership Moody course kickoff at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 13, 2023. EM/LM members meet monthly from January to June to expand leadership skills and styles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Garner) The 2023 Emerge Moody and Leadership Moody courses at Moody Air Force Base is an opportunity for local community leaders and senior leaders to share similar experiences and leadership tools that are successful in their respective workplaces.

The courses demonstrate how each unit and the local community are uniquely necessary and responsible for Team Moody’s success through learning various leadership techniques.

Emerge Moody develops emerging Air Force leaders ranking from senior airman to technical sergeant, company grade officers and civilians GS-06 to GS-10. Attendees participate in educational sessions that focus on the major mission functions of the base.

“Members see their base through a new lens,” said Sara Halbert, Emerge Moody program mentor. “They have access to senior leaders and key areas of base that they may not have otherwise had the opportunity to experience up to this point in their careers.”

Leadership Moody builds working relationships with local community leaders and senior leaders ranking from master sergeant to chief master sergeant, field grade officers and civilians GS-11 and up. During the course, participants share similar experiences and leadership tools that are successful in their respective workplaces.

“What I enjoyed was seeing that our civilian counterparts are going through all the same things we are in a different way,” said Master Sgt. Curtis Lange, Leadership Moody cadre. “Meeting with community leaders where you learn some of the same techniques, but presented in a non-military way has a pretty big impact.”

The EM/LM program is held each year as an extensive six-month course from January to June, meeting once a month, typically with a kickoff and graduation ceremony.

Group and squadron commanders select 20 members for each course. The selection process is rigorous and competitive with dedicated professionals that excel in active listening, and who exemplify the very best of Team Moody’s next generation of developing leaders.

“We want people that are excited about it and take it seriously,” said Lange. “I think that it’s a great program and participants will be pleasantly surprised with what the experience is.”