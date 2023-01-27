//Adrian Peterson visiting three Valdosta schools Friday

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Retired NFL Chicago Bears running back will visit multiple Valdosta City Schools to share his story and his book.

Mr. Adrian Peterson, retired NFL running back for the Chicago Bears, will visit three schools within Valdosta City Schools to share his story and book, “Don’t Dis My Abilities” on Friday, January 27, 2023.

Beginning at 8:40 am, Mr. Peterson will be on campus of S.L. Mason Elementary School, he will then go to W.G. Nunn Elementary School at 1:00 pm and on to J.L. Newbern Middle School at 2:00 pm. While at each school, he will present his “Tackling Mental Health” discussion to help students understand the importance of education, battles that students might face and overcoming obstacles that can have an impact on mental health.