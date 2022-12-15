//S.L. Mason students receive positivity award

Share with friends

Photo left to right: Anaya Cleveland, Mrs. Alicia Clemons (Assistant Principal), and Caden Lotts

VALDOSTA – Two first grade students from S.L. Mason Elementary School were recognized for a positive behavior.

First grade teacher at S.L. Mason Elementary School, Ms. Kiarra Thomas submitted a Positive Behavior referral for two of her students. These students are consistently displaying VCS district behavior expectations R.O.A.R. (Responsible, On-task, Aware of self and others, and Respectful). The award for the positive referral was presented to the students by assistant principal, Mrs. Alicia Clemons.