//City of Valdosta announces lane closure

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta warns motorists of upcoming lane closures to urge drivers to be cautious and follow traffic directions.

On January 1, 2023, through January 5, 2023, there will be lane closures on the outside lanes between Twin St and Gornto Rd. Traffic control devices will be in place to inform motorists about the direction of travel when approaching the work zone. As always, motorists are urged to drive with caution and follow the traffic control devices set in place.

For more information, contact the Engineering Department at 229-259-3530.