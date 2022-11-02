//VLPRA’s “Christmas Card Cruise” community exhibit

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The VLPRA is hosting a larger-than-life holiday card exhibit for the community to create and enjoy.

Release:

Welcome to VLPRA’s first-ever community wide “Christmas Card Cruise.”

This is an outdoor exhibit comprised of larger-than-life holiday “cards” created by local businesses, non-profits, families, individuals, etc. Create your own card and display it in front of your home or business from the first week of December to the first week of January. VLPRA will compile a list of cards and create a map so people can drive around and view cards all over the city and county!

