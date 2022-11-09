//Vikings enters Class 7A football playoffs

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – The Lowndes Vikings will travel to take on the Carrollton High School Trojans in the 2022 Class 7A football playoffs.

On Saturday November 12, our Vikings will enter the 2022 Class 7A football playoffs when they travel to Carrollton, GA to take on the Carrollton High School Trojans. Kickoff is set for 6:30 pm on Trojan Field at Grisham Stadium. Grisham Stadium is located at 201 Trojan Drive in Carrollton, GA 30117.

Tickets for the game are $8 each and advance tickets are available via Go Fan. There will also be a cash option at the gate for $8.

The link for Go Fan is https://gofan.co/app/events/774091?schoolId=GA4874

Remember this is a Saturday kickoff – all GHSA 7A playoff games will be played on Saturday in 2022. Since it is a Saturday, the kickoff has been moved to 6:30 pm.

Thank you for your support and please make plans to travel and help cheer our Vikings to Victory!