//VCS welcomes new School Safety, Security Director

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools welcomes the new Director of School Safety and Security Sabrina W. Smith.

Release:

Valdosta City Schools (VCS) welcomes Sabrina W. Smith as the new Director of School Safety and Security. She joined VCS in this new role on October 3, 2022.

Director Smith has 17 years of law enforcement experience, all with the Valdosta Police Department. In September 2022, she resigned as a Lieutenant in the Office of Professional Standards where she was responsible for the hiring process of new officers and investigating complaints against employees. During her tenure, she received a plethora of law enforcement training to include specialized training as a School Resource Officer, investigator, and supervisor as well as received numerous awards for community involvement and her commitment to the youth of our community. She was the Team Leader for the Crisis Negotiations Unit and received active shooter training to respond to active threats within the school setting. Director Smith possesses Supervisory and Management certifications with the Georgia Peace Officer and Standards Training (POST) Council.

Director Smith will be responsible for the safety and security of the school district to include implementing a standard response protocol and reunification method to create a unified emergency response for all the schools in the district, improving the physical safety of district buildings, and overseeing the district’s Centegix crisis alert system.

“I am honored to be selected as the Director of School Safety and Security for the Valdosta City Schools district. I am eager to continue working on the safety and security initiatives to ensure that our students, staff, and visitors feel safe when they are on our campuses,” said Smith.

Director Sabrina Smith is married to James Smith. They have two sons, James III and Jarius, and twin granddaughters, Aniyah and Janiyah Smith.