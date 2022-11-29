//Turner Center announces soprano for SCORE concert

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Turner Center for the Arts welcomes Roza Tulyaganova as the feature for the second SCORE Classical Music Concerts.

The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts announces the second concert in their 2022-2023 SCORE Classical Music Appreciation Concert Series, which features Roza Tulyaganova, soprano. The concert will take place within the Turner Center art galleries, 527 N. Patterson Street, in Valdosta.

Roza Tulyaganova, a native of Uzbekistan will feature at the 2022-2023 SCORE Classical Music Appreciation Concert Series for the Turner Center for the Arts.

Roza Tulyaganova, soprano, is a native of Uzbekistan and is currently an Assistant Professor of Voice and the Director of Opera at Mississippi State University. Since moving to the United States in 2000, she has traveled extensively, performing major and supporting operatic roles in cities across the country. These include engagements with Opera Las Vegas, Mississippi Opera, Hubbard Hall Opera, the Las Vegas Philharmonic Orchestra, the Las Vegas Music Arts Orchestra, the Manhattan School of Music, and more.

Dr. Tulyaganova’s solo operatic highlights include the title role in Lakmé, Mimí in La Bohème, Frasquita in Carmen, Musetta in La Bohème, Rosalinda in Die Fledermaus, the Countess in The Marriage of Figaro, Fiordiligi in Così fan tutte, Livia in L’Italiana in Londra, Lauretta in Gianni Schicchi, Lola in Gallantry, and La Ciesca in Gianni Schicchi. Dr. Tulyaganova’s solo oratorio highlights include Schubert’s Mass in G Major, Brahms’ A German Requiem, and Handel’s Messiah.

Dr. Tulyaganova is fluent in several languages and frequently works as a language coach. Most notably, she was the Russian coach for the American Symphony’s recording of Taneev’s At the Reading of a Psalm. Dr. Tulyaganova was an Italian language educator at Middlebury College’s distinguished summer program and worked as Dicapo Opera’s principal Russian language coach for the production of Tchaikovsky’s Iolanta. Dr. Tulyaganova works frequently with contemporary composers, such as Octavio Vasquez, Julian Garguilo, Katerina Kramarchuk, and Edward Kalandarov.

The winner of multiple notable awards, Dr. Tulyaganova is a two-time district winner at the Metropolitan National Council Auditions, a district winner of the 2002 NATSAA competition, a winner of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas concerto competition, and a finalist in the Meistersinger Competition in Graz, Austria. She holds a Bachelor of Music degree from The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, a Master of Music degree at the Manhattan School of Music, and a Doctor of Musical Arts from Stony Brook University.

SCORE is made possible through a National Endowment for the Arts grant and a matching sponsorship from Dan and Carolyn Coleman. The 2022-2023 SCORE season features two student performances on the mornings of each event date, which complement traditional classroom music and art education provided by the local school systems. Evening concerts take place at 7 p.m. and are offered for $30 per ticket.

“Through this partnership with the Valdosta City Schools System and the grants received, the Turner Center is proud to once again bring every fifth-grader in the Valdosta City Schools through the galleries to view professional classical music performances for free,” said Executive Director Sementha Mathews. “The youth visits will also include gallery and concert etiquette and art education.”

Other concerts for the 2022-2023 SCORE Classical Music Appreciation Concert Series are: Mar. 2, 2023: Hassan Anderson, oboe; and April 25, 2023: Paolo Schianchi, guitar.

For more information on these concerts and to buy tickets, visit turnercenter.org or call 229.247.2787.