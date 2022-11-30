//UPDATE – Reports of shooter at VHS are false

Share with friends

Find the latest update from Valdosta City Schools HERE.

UPDATE #1:

There have been NO shootings on the campus of VHS. No injuries have been found or reported. Responders are on their final sweep of the building. An extended press release will follow in 10 minutes.

Official VCS release:

There have been reports of an active shooter on campus at VHS. Several first responders are on site investigating. At this point all schools within VCS have been placed on lockdown. We will release additional information at 10:30. No one other than first responders are allowed to come on campus at this time.

Jennifer Steedley

Director of Public Relations

Executive Director, Valdosta City Schools Foundation