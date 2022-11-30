//VHS One of Several Schools Targeted in Statewide Hoax

Share with friends

OFFICIAL STATEMENT:

Valdosta High School was one of several statewide schools that went into lockdown today after the threat of an active shooter on campus.

School personnel and local first responders immediately jumped into action to sweep the entire campus. No shooters nor injuries were found during the sweep. There were reports of people experiencing panic and/or anxiety attacks and they are being treated by first responders on site.

Valdosta High School will release students early today. As soon as the first responders reopen the main gates parents will be allowed to pick up their students. Buses will also run and any student who drives to school will be allowed to go home for the day.