//Lowndes makes head football coaching change

Share with friends

LOWNDES – The Lowndes County Schools Athletic Department has relieved Zach Grage of his football Coach/Director duties.

Release:

The Lowndes County Schools Athletic Department has decided to move in another direction in the leadership of the football program. Dr. Shawn Haralson has made the decision to relieve Zach Grage of his Head Football Coach/Director of Football Operations duties. This decision was made after a complete and thorough review of the football program and after discussing with system administrators at all levels. The decision is effective immediately.

“This was an extremely hard decision and not one entered into lightly or without a lot of thought”, said Dr. Haralson. “When I accepted this job I promised the community all my decisions would be made on what is best for the boys and girls of this school system. This is a decision that had to be made in the best interest of our school, team, and students.”

“While we will always strive to be the best and win all games at Lowndes, this is about more than wins and losses. Without going into detail, many aspects must be considered as decisions are made that impact every facet of the school system. We wish Coach Grage the best in his future endeavors.”

The search for a new Head Coach and Director of Football Operations will begin immediately. The system will seek a proven leader and winner who has demonstrated the qualities that are important at Lowndes – character, integrity, disciplinarian, communication skills, and takes into consideration the best interest of players, all boys and girls, and community stakeholders.

The timeframe for naming a new coach will be intense. Dr. Haralson is already accepting and reviewing resumes from interested applicants. Details on the search will be released expeditiously.

Defensive Coordinator Ashley Anders has been named the Interim Head Coach and will assume the day to day operations of the program until a new head coach is named.