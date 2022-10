Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Greenleaf Behavioral Health Hospital will host a Breakfast with the Community event to honor our first responders on Oct. 28, 2022.

Release:

Greenleaf Behavioral Health Hospital will be hosting Breakfast with the Community event honoring our first responders on October 28, 2022 from 8am until 10am at 2209 Pineview Drive, Valdosta, Georgia.

Greenleaf Behavioral Health Hospital will be hosting Breakfast with the Community event honoring our first responders. The event will be on October 28, 2022 from 8am until 10am at 2209 Pineview Drive, Valdosta, Georgia.

For more information on the event contact Jamayla Morehead at (229) 247-4357