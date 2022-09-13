//VSU named as one of the 2023 Best Colleges

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – U.S. News and World Report names Valdosta State University as one of the 2023 Best Colleges among the nation.

Release:

Valdosta State University is once again listed among the nation’s best colleges and universities, according to U.S. News and World Report’s recently released 2023 Best Colleges rankings.

“At VSU we are very fortunate to have a dynamic and dedicated faculty and staff working together to provide our students with rich, authentic learning experiences, with the support and mentorship needed to thrive in a rapidly changing environment,” shared Dr. Robert Smith, provost and vice president for the Division of Academic Affairs at VSU.

VSU’s appearance among U.S. News and World Report’s Best Colleges rankings reflects the university’s unwavering commitment to promoting a culture of excellence by fostering student success in and out of the classroom, cultivating an inclusive environment, impacting regional progress across South Georgia, and sustaining the institution for generations to come.

This is the 38th year U.S. News and World Report has published its annual Best Colleges rankings. This year the publication assessed 1,500 colleges and universities on several measures of academic quality, including graduation and retention rates, social mobility, undergraduate academic reputation, student-faculty ratio, average alumni giving rate, graduate indebtedness, and student selectivity.

VSU earned coveted spots in five U.S. News and World Report 2023 Best Colleges categories — Economic Diversity, Top Performers on Social Mobility, Ethnic Diversity, Undergraduate Nursing Programs, and Undergraduate Business Programs.

Economic Diversity and Top Performers on Social Mobility: VSU is one of the 46 most economically diverse national universities in the United States and is dedicated to enrolling and graduating students with exceptional financial need.

According to U.S. News and World Report, one way to gauge an institution’s commitment to economic diversity — especially at a time when paying for college is difficult for many families — is to consider the percentage of Pell Grant recipients it enrolls.

More than half of VSU’s entering students each year qualify for the Federal Pell Grant program.

Ethnic Diversity: VSU strives to expand opportunities and offer a learning environment that is welcoming to students of different racial and ethnic backgrounds. Diversity benefits all students by fostering innovation and encouraging collaboration.

Undergraduate Nursing Programs: VSU’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing is ranked among the top 25 percent of all programs across the nation.

With a focus on serving as a resource for healthcare in South Georgia, VSU’s School of Nursing students gain valuable, real-world experience while serving the needs of underserved populations all year long. Through their various clinical experiences and volunteer efforts, VSU’s nursing students go where they are most needed and help create healthier communities.

VSU offers a traditional Bachelor of Science in Nursing and an accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing for students who hold a bachelor’s degree in a non-nursing field.

Undergraduate Business Programs: VSU’s Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration offers a challenging curriculum and essential real-life learning experiences that prepare students for a dynamic business environment. Students engage in research with faculty, experience the world through study abroad and service learning activities, and develop professional skills through internships and participating in award-winning student organizations.

VSU’s Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, placing it among the top five percent of business colleges worldwide. It offers a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting, Economics, Finance, Healthcare Administration, International Business, General Business, Management, and Marketing.

On the Web:

http://www.usnews.com

https://www.valdosta.edu/