//VHS names 2022 Homecoming Queen and King

VALDOSTA – Valdosta High School students Rhalyn Burton and Timothy Roberson were named the Homecoming Queen and King.

Valdosta High School Senior, Rhalyn Burton, was named the 2022 Homecoming Queen during halftime of the Valdosta Wildcats vs. Coral Gables football game on Friday, September 16, 2022.

Burton is the daughter of Garrick and Robin Burton. She is the co-captain of the VHS Wildcat varsity sideline cheer team and a varsity basketball cheerleader. Additionally, Burton is the vice president of the VHS Beta club, Senior Class treasurer, and a member of the AVID and Students Mentoring in Life and Education (SMILE) program. After graduation, Rhalyn plans to attend Winston-Salem State University to pursue a degree in nursing and become a cardiovascular nurse practitioner with a specialization in Pediatric Pulmonology.

Homecoming King, Timothy Roberson, is the son of Desmond and Tammy Roberson. Roberson is a member of the VHS Wildcat varsity football team and the varsity track team. Upon graduation, Roberson plans to attend a four-year university to pursue a degree in sports medicine.