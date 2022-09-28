//Valdosta City Schools to close Thursday ahead of Hurricane Ian

Share with friends

Valdosta, Ga- Out of an abundance of caution, Valdosta City Schools will close Thursday, September 29th, ahead of Hurricane Ian. The school system was already scheduled to be closed Friday the 30th due to fall break.

From Valdosta City Schools:

“All schools and departments within Valdosta City Schools will be closed on Thursday, September 29, 2022 due to Hurricane Ian. Our district was already scheduled to be closed for Fall Break from Friday, September 30 through October 3, 2022. Schools will reopen on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Please stay tuned to local media outlets or the EMA Lowndes Facebook page for updates on Hurricane Ian’s landfall and impacts for our area.”