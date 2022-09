Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – The Lowndes County DUI & Adult Felony Drug Courts hosts a recovery walk in honor of National Recovery Month.

Release:

On Friday, September 23 at 10:30 am, the Lowndes County DUI & Adult Felony Drug Courts will host their recovery walk in honor of National Recovery Month.

The Lowndes County DUI & Adult Felony Drug Courts hosts a recovery walk in honor of National Recovery Month.

The recovery walk will take place at the Lowndes County Judicial Complex located at 327 North Ashley Street, Valdosta, GA 31601. The event will have light refreshments along with speakers and a proclamation.