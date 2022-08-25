//Wiregrass Practical Nursing students receive pins

Share with friends

Photo: Students receiving their pins are pictured front row: Rodney Veal, Kianea Gayden, Megan Ballard, Hannah Brace, Elyse Davis, Porshia Stone, Anna Bodiford, and Kaloosh Henley. Second Row: Kelli Tiller, Valerie Connell, Calvin Teasdale, Adrienne Hill, Shannon Webb, and Michael Garvey. Not pictured are Practical Nursing Instructors James Peacock and Chiffon Raybon.

VALDOSTA – In a recent pinning ceremony, the Practical Nursing students at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College received their nursing pins.

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Practical Nursing students received their nursing pins in a recent pinning ceremony on the Valdosta Campus. The nursing pins not only signify the hard work and dedication, but they are also a physical symbol of their transition into the nursing field. The pinning ceremony is more than a nursing tradition, it is a symbol of the nursing students’ hard work and dedication towards their coursework and clinicals. Not only does it mark the completion of student coursework, but this ceremony honors nursing graduates who will work in a career where they will have to be selfless for the good of others. The ceremony gives a grand send-off to nursing students signaling the end of their academic career and at the same time launching them into the professional world that welcomes them. Students receiving their pins include Rodney Veal, Valdosta; Kianea Gayden, Valdosta; Megan Ballard, Pinetta; Hannah Brace, Lake Park; Elyse Davis, Valdosta; Porshia Stone, Nashville; Anna Bodiford, Lake Park; Kaloosh Henley, Valdosta; Kelli Tiller, Valdosta; Valerie Connell, Nashville; Calvin Teasdale, Valdosta; Adrienne Hill, Valdosta; Shannon Webb, Valdosta; and Michael Garvey, Valdosta. These students also graduated from the program and participated in the Spring and Summer Commencement ceremony held on July 14 at the UGA Tifton Campus Conference Center.

The Practical Nursing program is offered on the Valdosta, Ben Hill-Irwin, and Coffee Campuses. Students seeking to begin taking the pre-requisites for this program can register for Fall Express classes beginning September 6. Fall Express classes start on September 21. Apply in person in the One-Stop Center or online at wiregrass.edu.