Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The VPD is partnering with New Territories Outreach Ministries to host a Back To School Clothing Drive.

According to the Valdosta, A City Without Limits Facebook page, the Valdosta Police Department is holding a Back To School Clothing Drive on Saturday, August 27th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Scott Park. The event is being partnered with New Territories Outreach Ministries.

For more information on the event, a link to the Facebook post is available below.