//VLPRA Fall Youth Leagues registration now open

VALDOSTA – Registration is now open for the Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority’s Fall Youth Leagues.

Baseball leagues are open to children as young as three years old. Three and four year olds can sign up for t-ball, while VLPRA offers coach pitch for 5/6 and 7/8-year-old leagues. Then there’s Live Pitch and Girls Fast Pitch for the 9/10 year olds and the 11/12 year olds. There’s no evaluation or draft in the fall league and it is not school based. Each child will receive a shirt and a hat. All games will be at Vallotton Youth Complex, Freedom Park, & South Lowndes Recreation Complex in Lake Park.

In soccer, teams are school based and kids sign up to play with their school district. VLPRA has a Pre-K division for children in preschool or who aren’t in school yet. Then there’s Kindergarten/1st grade, 2nd/3rd grade, 4th/5th grade, and 6th-8th grades. All soccer leagues are co-ed. Each child receives a shirt and socks. All games are at Vallotton Youth Complex.

Teams are also school based in girls’ volleyball, where kids play for their middle school district. It’s open to girls in 4th through 8th grades and girls receive a jersey and shorts.

T-ball and Pre-K soccer are $65 per child, while all other divisions are $85.

Registration is happening now through August 28th. Parents can sign their children up at www.vlpra.com or at VLPRA’s Youth Athletics office at 1901 North Barack Obama Boulevard.

VLPRA is also looking for volunteer coaches. Any parent or volunteer who would like to coach must fill out a volunteer packet online and pass a background check. For more information on registering or volunteering, visit vlpra.com or call VLPRA’s main office at 259-3507.

What: Baseball, Softball, T-ball, Volleyball, & Soccer Registration

When: Registration Deadline is August 28, 2022

Where: www.vlpra.com or the VLPRA Office; 1901 N. Barack Obama Boulevard

How much: $65 for Pre-K & T-ball; $85 for all other divisions