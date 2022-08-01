//Vikings prepare for pre-season game against Tift County

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – The Viking football season is set to begin with this week’s football camp and pre-season game versus Tift County.

Release:

Update – Time Change

The pre-season game in Tifton this Friday night will kick off at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $5 each and will be available at the gate. Stadium gates will open at 6:00 pm

The Vikings 2022 football season is set to begin. The team reports to football camp on Monday, August 1, after a summer of conditioning, acclimation, workouts, and team building activities.

Camp will conclude on Friday, August 5, in Tifton, GA with a pre-season game against the Tift County High School. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm at Brodie Field in Tifton. Tickets for the game will be available at the gate.

The regular monthly meeting of the Viking Touchdown Club will be held Monday, August 1, at 6:00 pm in the meeting rooms of the Lowndes County Board of Education building. All Viking fans are invited to come out and hear Coach Grage address the club on summer camp and our plans for the season.

Thank you for your support and GO Vikings!