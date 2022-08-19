//City of Valdosta Employee of the Month honored

Share with friends

Photo LtoR: Valdosta City Mayor Scott James Matheson, Media Coordinator Marcus McConico and family, Community Relations and Marketing Manager Sharah’ Denton and Valdosta City Manager, Mark Barber.

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta announces Marcus McConico as the August Employee of the Month during the City Council meeting.

Release:

The City of Valdosta is pleased to honor Marcus McConico as the August Employee of the Month.

McConico was presented with the Employee of the Month for August by Mayor Scott James Matheson and Community Relations and Marketing Manager Sharah’ Denton during the August 11 City Council meeting.

For the past seven years serving as the Media Coordinator for the City of Valdosta, McConico has built strong relationships with the many departments and community leaders. During the transition of leadership within the Public Information Office, McConico took the lead to ensure all areas of the Public Information Office continued to operate effectively.

“Marcus has truly supported me in learning my role by taking the lead in areas he had not taken on previously,” said Denton. “He could have left me out there to figure it out on my own; however, he did not and has been essential in me developing in my new role.”

McConico’s family joined as he received a framed certificate, a check, and his name on a plaque in City.