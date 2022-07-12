//Valdosta residents make Spring 2022 GIT Dean’s List

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Georgia Institute of Technology students from Valdosta as earned a place on the Spring 2022 Dean’s List.

Release:

The following students have earned the distinction of Dean’s List at the Georgia Institute of Technology for Spring 2022. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.

Darryl Bailey of Valdosta (31602)

Steven Chen of Valdosta (31602)

Jared Lawlor of Valdosta (31606)

Erin Moss of Valdosta (31605)

Dalton Smith of Valdosta (31601)

The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, is a top 10 public research university developing leaders who advance technology and improve the human condition.

The Institute offers business, computing, design, engineering, liberal arts, and sciences degrees. Its nearly 44,000 students, representing 50 states and 149 countries, study at the main campus in Atlanta, at campuses in France and China, and through distance and online learning.

As a leading technological university, Georgia Tech is an engine of economic development for Georgia, the Southeast, and the nation, conducting more than $1 billion in research annually for government, industry, and society.

For more information, visit gatech.edu.