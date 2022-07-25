//Valdosta man arrested for woman’s murder

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A 70-year-old Valdosta resident has been arrested for the shooing death of a woman he was in a relationship with.

Release:

Arrested: George Tucker, African American male, 70 years of age, Valdosta resident

Victim: Pansy Fulton, African American female, 55 years of age, Valdosta resident

On July 22, 2022, at approximately 10:33 pm., Valdosta Police Officers and detectives responded to a residence on Euclid Circle, after E911 received a telephone call from a citizen about a possible homicide. The caller stated that a relative, later identified as George Tucker, had called and stated he had killed his girlfriend. When officers arrived at the scene, they immediately encountered Tucker walking out of the residence. Officers immediately detained Tucker without incident. Upon checking the residence, officers found Pansy Fulton with an apparent gunshot wound, and she was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Through investigation, detectives determined that Tucker and Fulton were involved in a relationship. During a verbal dispute, Tucker retrieved a firearm and shot Fulton.

Tucker was transported to Lowndes County Jail, where he has been charged with:

Murder-felony;

Aggravated assault-felony; and

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony-felony.

“Our condolences go out to Ms. Fulton’s family as they go through this horrible time. I am proud of the work of our officers and detectives for arriving on scene so quickly and arresting the offender without any further incident.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan