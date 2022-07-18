//Valdosta man arrested for drugs, firearm

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – After initially evading police, a 25-year-old Valdosta resident was caught and arrested for drug, firearm, and fleeing charges.

Release:

Offender: Harris, Jonathan K, African American male, age 25, resident of Valdosta

On July 17, 2022, at approximately 3:03 am, a Valdosta Police Department Patrol Officer made a traffic

stop in the 1800 block of West Hill Avenue. When the officer approached the vehicle the driver, later

identified as Jonathan Harris, sped away.

A short time later, another officer observed the vehicle drive into a parking lot in the 1000 block of North

St. Augustine Road. Harris then fled from the vehicle on foot, but after a short foot pursuit, officers were

able to detain him.

The investigation revealed Harris had possession of just over 27 grams of marijuana, plastic bags, and a digital scale commonly used in the sale and distribution of illegal drugs, along with a handgun. Further

investigation found the vehicle Harris was driving had been reported stolen. Harris was arrested and

transported to Lowndes County Jail where he was charged with the following:



Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer (Misdemeanor);

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute (Felony);

Possession of Drug-related Objects (Misdemeanor);

Theft by Taking (Felony);

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (Felony); and

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony (Felony).

“These officers did a great job continuing to look for this vehicle and investigate this case. They not only

were able to get this gun and drugs off the streets, but they recovered a stolen vehicle.” said Captain Johns