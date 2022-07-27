//Skillet to perform at Wild Adventures

Share with friends

VALDOSTA, Ga. – Wild Adventures Theme Park welcomes Grammy nominated American Christian rock band Skillet for another powerful summer concert at the park on Saturday, July 30 at 8:00 p.m.

The concert is part of the 2022 All-Star Summer Concert Series presented by Valdosta TKO Nissan and is included with Season Passholder admission or just $10 for General Admission guests.

“Skillet has performed numerous times at Wild Adventures, bringing more and more energy that our guests can’t get enough of,” said Adam Floyd, senior marketing and sales manager. “This concert is definitely a highlight of the season and a great way to celebrate the summer with our guests.”

Known for a unique high-energy stage presence and crossover chart topping No.1 hits like “Not Gonna Die” and “Awake & Alive,” the band is ready to excite with new songs like the RIAA certified gold debut single, “Feel Invincible,” from what Loudwire calls one of the best rock albums of 2016. With over 1.1 billion streams in 2020, sold out shows in Paris, London, Vienna, Seattle, Denver and more, and a brand new album, Dominion, just released in January, Skillet is one of the hardest working bands on the planet.

Wild Adventures Gold, Silver, Bronze and Pre-K Season Passholders can enjoy this concert and all of the concerts in the 2022 All-Star Concert Series for free. General Concert Admission for General Admission guests and Reserved Seats are available for purchase, starting at $5 and are an additional cost to park admission.

Families can enjoy the All-Star Concert, and unlimited visits to Wild Adventures Theme Park, and Splash Island Water Park all season with a 2022 Season Pass, starting at $99.99 plus tax at WildAventures.com.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fl. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report. Wild Adventures is ranked as one of the Most Affordable Theme Parks in America by Travel + Leisure, one of the Top 10 Most Affordable Water and Theme Parks in the U.S. by AOL.com and the Top Theme Park Deal in Georgia by Yahoo! Finance.