Valdosta Health & Wellness Clinic presents Fittalk’s NPC Night of the Gladiators at the Mathis City Auditorium on Saturday, August 27, 2022. The National Qualifier event will kick off at 5:30 p.m. with special guest Posers, IFBB Pro Classic Physique, Abdul Gibb, and IFBB Pro, Iris Davis.

For more information visit: https://www.npcnightofthegladiators.com/