//COVID cases on the rise across South Georgia

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – As cases of COVID are on the rise across the South Health District the public is being reminded to remain attentive.

Release:

COVID cases are rising across the Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District and public health wants to remind our residents how important it is to remain vigilant.

From June 2, 2022 to July 6, 2022 there were 1,900 new cases reported across the 10 counties served by SHD (Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Echols, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes, Tift and Turner).

Total cases as well as case increases for each county from June 2, 2022 to July 6, 2022 were:

Ben Hill – Total Cases: 4,402 Case Increase: 84

Berrien – Total Cases: 5,079 Case Increase: 103

Brooks – Total Cases: 3,525 Case Increase: 86

Cook – Total Cases: 5,059 Case Increase: 145

Echols – Total Cases: 950 Case Increase: 12

Irwin – Total Cases: 1,957 Case Increase: 46

Lanier – Total Cases: 2,353 Case Increase: 62

Lowndes – Total Cases: 32,399 Case Increase: 968

Tift – Total Cases: 11,973 Case Increase: 327

Turner – Total Cases: 2,649 Case Increase: 67

These totals include both antigen (rapid) and PCR positive cases. It is important to remember that, with increased access to at-home COVID tests, these totals only account for new cases reported to public health. SHD asks that anyone who tests positive with an at-home test to stay at home for at least five days and until your symptoms have resolved.

Vaccines remain the best public health measure to protect people from COVID-19, slow transmission, and reduce the likelihood of new variants emerging and South Health District wants to encourage all eligible individuals who have not been vaccinated to do so.

“While we are not seeing the rate of increase that we have seen in previous surges, any increase is something to be taken extremely seriously,” said District Health Director Dr. William Grow, MD, FACP. “If you have not been vaccinated or are not up-to-date on your booster schedule, now is the perfect time.”

In addition to vaccination, South Health District continues to encourage everyone to practice other mitigation steps including social distancing when possible, hand washing, avoiding crowded settings and staying home if you are sick.

If you are experiencing any symptoms of illness, schedule a test through your local health department, hospital, private provider or pharmacy. If you do test negative, but continue to not feel well, stay home until you are feeling better. Whether it is COVID, the flu, a cold or “just allergies,” if you are not feeling well, stay home.

Contact your local health department today to schedule a vaccination or booster appointment and remember that free at-home COVID test kits are available at all South Health District health departments.

For the most up-to-date information on COVID-19, visit southhealthdistrict.com/covid19 and like South Health District on Facebook.