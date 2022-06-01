//VFD firefighters complete advanced training course

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Two Valdosta city firefighters recently completed the Georgia Smoke Diver advanced firefighter training coarse.

Release:

Valdosta City Fire Sergeant Ricardo Garcia and Valdosta City Fire Lieutenant Nick Bishop recently became two of only three members to ever attend and complete the Georgia Smoke Divers course. The Georgia Smoke Diver Association conducts advanced firefighter training placing firefighters in real-life scenarios that teach self-survival. Firefighters must complete a six-day, 60-hour rigorous course that includes various drills, physical activity, and replications of experiences that firefighters deal with in the field. The Georgia Smoke Diver course is an extremely demanding course both physically and mentally. “ I am very proud of both Sergeant Garcia and Lieutenant Bishop. The desire to seek out and complete such a demanding course is an example of their dedication to the fire service and the citizens of Valdosta.”, said Valdosta Fire Chief Brian Boutwell.