//VCS Teacher of the Year represents district at conference

Photo: Sallas Mahone Elementary School first grade teacher and Valdosta City Schools Teacher of the Year Holly Penland with certificate.

VALDOSTA – The 2021-22 Valdosta City Schools Teacher of the Year, Mrs. Holly Penland, represented VCS at the State Teacher of the Year Conference.

Mrs. Holly Penland, first grade teacher at Sallas Mahone Elementary School recently represented Valdosta City Schools at the State Teacher of the Year Conference. She was named Sallas Mahone Teacher of the Year and eventually the Valdosta City Schools Teacher of the Year for the 2021-22 academic year.

Valdosta City Schools Teacher of the Year Holly Penland receives recognition from State School Superintendent Richard Woods.

Penland represented VCS during the three day event at Great Wolf Lodge in LaGrange, Georgia where she attended educational sessions, awards ceremonies and networked with other teachers of the year from across the state of Georgia. All teachers of the year received individual recognition from State School Superintendent Richard Woods along with a $500 award.