//Valdosta residents graduate from Georgia Tech

VALDOSTA – Several Valdosta residents were presented degrees during the Georgia Tech Spring 2022 Commencement exercises.

Release:

The Georgia Institute of Technology presented degrees to more than 4,500 undergraduate and graduate students during the Institute’s 262nd Commencement exercises May 6-7, 2022, at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Among the graduates were:

Steven Chen of Valdosta (31602) – Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with Highest Honors

Sarah Pearson of Valdosta (31602) – Bachelor of Science in Biology with Highest Honors

Carter Sharon of Valdosta (31601) – Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with Highest Honors

The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, is a top 10 public research university developing leaders who advance technology and improve the human condition.

The Institute offers business, computing, design, engineering, liberal arts, and sciences degrees. Its nearly 44,000 students, representing 50 states and 149 countries, study at the main campus in Atlanta, at campuses in France and China, and through distance and online learning.

As a leading technological university, Georgia Tech is an engine of economic development for Georgia, the Southeast, and the nation, conducting more than $1 billion in research annually for government, industry, and society.

For more information, visit gatech.edu.