//Valdosta apartment complex purchased for $8.5M

VALDOSTA – Latitude 30 Apartments, a multifamily property, was purchased by Oakwood Capital for $8.5 million.

According to Digital Journal, Oakwood capital purchased Latitude 30 Apartments in Valdosta, Georgia for $8.5 million. Oakwood originally acquired the property in the first quarter of 2022 and recently completed the million dollar aquisition.

For more on this story, visit: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/oakwood-capital-completes-8-5-million-acquisition-of-apartment-complex-in-valdosta-georgia