//Moody squadron to host auto show

Share with friends

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE – The Moody AFB 74th Fighter Squadron will host a car, truck, and motorcycle show for Airmen to meet with similar interests.

Release:

The 74th Fighter Squadron is scheduled to host a car, truck, and motorcycle show from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., June 11, 2022, at Moody Air Force Base, Ga.

The 74th Fighter Squadron is scheduled to host a car show from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., June 11, 2022, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. This car show provides the opportunity for personnel around base to get together and show off their vehicles while meeting others with a common interest. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir)

The event is open to all Department of Defense ID card holders and will take place on Dog Row between buildings 805 and 704.

“This event provides an opportunity for Airmen to meet other Airmen with like-interests (in this case cars) and the opportunity to show off something they are passionate about,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Matthew Shelly, 74th Fighter Squadron commander. “Airmen interested in cars, put a lot of work into those cars and sharing that work is very rewarding.”

This event is an opportunity to get people together to show off their pride and joy, Shelly added.

If you don’t have a vehicle you want to register, it’s still a great opportunity to meet new people and discover new interests.

“Hopefully (this event) can inspire a few people to find a new hobby or passion – whether that be cars or something else,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Austin Lasch, 74th Fighter Squadron chief of mobility and event coordinator.

Whether new or old; car, truck, or motorcycle; all are welcome and encouraged to attend the event. There is no pre-registration required. Upon arrival, you will be shown where to park before heading to the registration table.

“It makes me so happy to see other people that are passionate and proud of their rides that it doesn’t even matter what the vehicle is – whether it’s my taste or not. If you like it and are proud of it, that’s all that matters,” Lasch said.

A weather back-up day is scheduled for June 18, 2022.