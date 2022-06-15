//First come, first serve Valdosta water bill assistance

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta will be providing water bill assistance by appointment to city customers on a first come, first serve basis.

Release:

In collaboration with Coastal Plain Area E.O.A., Inc., we will be providing appointments for water bill assistance on June 22nd and June 28th from 9:30 am to 3:00 pm. This will be first come, first serve and will be held both days at the City Hall Annex Multipurpose room located at, 300 N. Lee Street. There are eligibility requirements. For more information or questions call 229-244-7860.