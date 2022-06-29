//Colquitt schools announce new, promoted administrators

Share with friends

MOULTRIE – Colquitt County School District announces the newly hired or promoted administrators.

Release:

Colquitt County School District is proud to announce the following newly hired or promoted administrators. Superintendent Wiggins commented, “We are excited to have the experience and expertise in these critical roles. The achievement of our students and schools is the driving motivation in all that we do. We are planning for and looking forward to a successful school year.”



Jarrod Brogdon – Network Services Director

Jarrod Brogdon – Network Services Director

Education:

Park University | Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems/Management

Capella University | Master’s in Enrollment Management

Experience:

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College | 2014 – 2022 | Chief Information Officer

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College | 2008 – 2014 | Dean of Student Affairs

Technical College System of Georgia | 2006 – 2008 | Systems Analyst/Project Manager

Valdosta Technical College | 2002 – 2006 | Network Administrator, Registrar, Financial Aid Director



Brogdon shared, “As part of the Network Services team, I look forward to recommending and supporting the latest technology to provide cutting-edge education to all Colquitt County School District students.” Brogdon is married to April, and they have two children: Kaden and Kole Cowart.

Thaddius Brown – Willie. J. Williams Middle Assistant Principal

Thaddius Brown – Willie. J. Williams Middle Assistant Principal

Education:

Albany State University | Bachelor of Science in Middle Grades Education with a concentration in Science and Social Studies

Albany State University | Master’s in Middle Grades Education with a concentration in English Language Arts

Albany State University | Education Specialist in Educational Administration and Supervision



Experience:

Brooks County High School | July 2021 – June 2022 | Assistant Principal

Colquitt County Achievement Center | July 2017 – 2021 | Intervention Specialist

Charlie A. Gray Junior High School | August 2010 – June 2017 | Special Education Inclusion Teacher/ Gifted 8th Grade GA Studies

Willie J. Williams Middle School | January 2008 – June 2010 | Special Education Inclusion Teacher

Brown, a Colquitt County High School alum, shared, “I am thankful for the opportunity to work with the staff and students at Willie J. Williams.” Brown is married to Shatarra (CCHS school counselor), and they have two children: Lathan and Tyson.

Cleve Edwards – Athletic Director

Cleve Edwards – Athletic Director

Education:

Valdosta State University | Bachelor of Science in Health and Physical Education

Troy University | Master’s in Secondary Education

Albany State University | Education Specialist in Educational Leadership

Experience:

Cook High School | 2015-2022 | Athletic Director

Cook High School | 2011-2015 | Head Baseball Coach

Cook High School | 2005-2010 | Assistant Coach: Football, Wrestling, and Baseball

Edwards shared, “I’m excited to be a part of the Packer Athletic Programs! I look forward to working with the school district and our community to better our programs. Go Pack!!” Edwards is married to Allison, and they have two children: Jake and Lilli.

Aaron Eubanks – C. A. Gray Junior High Assistant Principal

Aaron Eubanks – C. A. Gray Junior High Assistant Principal

Education:

Georgia Southern University | Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education

Columbus State University | Master’s in Teacher Leadership

Columbus State University | Educational Leadership (Tier 1 Endorsement)

Experience:

Charlie A. Gray Junior High School | August 2015 – May 2022 | History Teacher

Colquitt County High School | August 2013 – May 2015 | Special Education Teacher

Walnut Grove High School | August 2010 – May 2013 | Special Education Teacher

Metter High School | August 2008 – May 2010 | History Teacher

Eubanks, a Colquitt County High School alum, shared, “I am excited to continue being a part of the great work that is taking place at C.A. Gray in the role of Assistant Principal.” Eubanks is married to Katheryn (CCHS science teacher), and they have four children: Gabe, Brayden, Olivia, and Carter.

Kristyn Nelms – GEAR Gifted Center Site Coordinator

Kristyn Nelms – GEAR Gifted Center Site Coordinator

Education:

Valdosta State University | Bachelor of Science in Middle Grades Mathematics and Science

Valdosta State University | Master’s in Middle Grades Mathematics and Science

Kennesaw State University | Education Specialist in Instructional Technology

North Georgia RESA | Gifted Certification

South Georgia RESA | Leadership Certification

Experience:

Stringfellow Elementary School | 2018-2022 | Assistant Principal

Charlie A. Gray Junior High School | 2017-2018 | Academic Coach

Charlie A. Gray Middle School/Junior High School | 2004-2017 | 7th & 8th Grade Math Teacher

Nelms, a Colquitt County High School alum, shared, “This opportunity is a blessing. I’m honored to join the GEAR community and support the work of the Colquitt County Gifted/Talented Program. Together, we will continue to ensure academic excellence through rigorous instruction for the students we serve at the GEAR Center as well as the students served in the Gifted/Talented Education Program in all Colquitt County schools. Nelms is married to Justin (C.A. Gray Junior High teacher), and they have one child: Lauren.

Ian Smith – Willie J. Williams Middle Assistant Principal

Ian Smith – Willie J. Williams Middle Assistant Principal

Education:

University of Georgia | Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Education

Grand Canyon University | Master’s in Secondary Education

Valdosta State University | Educational Specialist in Educational Leadership

Experience:

R. B. Wright Elementary School | 2015-2022 | Assistant Principal

Colquitt County High School | 2013-2015 | Health and Physical Education Teacher

Pelham Middle School | 2012-2013 | Health and Physical Education Teacher

Pathways Educational Center | 2011-2012 | Behavior Intervention Specialist/Autism Teacher

Temple High School |2009-2011 | Agricultural Education and FFA Advisor

Smith shared, “I have been blessed with many great years in the Colquitt County School District, and I am very excited to continue this journey at Willie J. Williams Middle School. I look forward to building great relationships with the students and staff and continuing to support the mission and vision that has been set forth.” Smith is married to Adrienne, and they have two children: Gentry Ann and Layton.

Ja'Net Smith – R. B. Wright Elementary Assistant Principal

Ja’Net Smith – R. B. Wright Elementary Assistant Principal

Education:

Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College | Associate of Science in Early Childhood Education

Albany State University | Bachelor of Science in Social Work

Grand Canyon University | Master’s in Elementary Education

Coastal Plains RESA | Gifted Certification

Albany State University | Educational Leadership (Tier 1 Endorsement)

Experience:

Funston Elementary School | 2021 – 2022 | Academic Coach

Funston Elementary School | 2014 – 2021 | 2nd Grade Teacher

Funston Elementary School | 2010 – 2014 | Computer Lab Paraprofessional

Funston Elementary School | 2009 – 2010 | 3rd/4th Grade Paraprofessional

Smith, a Colquitt County High School alum, shared, “I am excited and blessed to be stepping into this leadership role at R.B. Wright Elementary. I will always remember where I came from, what I came from, and where I am going. As an educator, I am a firm believer that what you do makes a difference, and you have to decide what kind of difference you want to make.” Smith has two children: Nakia Johnson and Shontonio Smith.