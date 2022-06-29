//Colquitt schools announce new, promoted administrators

MOULTRIE – Colquitt County School District announces the newly hired or promoted administrators.
Release:
Colquitt County School District is proud to announce the following newly hired or promoted administrators. Superintendent Wiggins commented, “We are excited to have the experience and expertise in these critical roles. The achievement of our students and schools is the driving motivation in all that we do. We are planning for and looking forward to a successful school year.”
Jarrod Brogdon – Network Services Director
Education:
- Park University | Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems/Management
- Capella University | Master’s in Enrollment Management
Experience:
- Wiregrass Georgia Technical College | 2014 – 2022 | Chief Information Officer
- Wiregrass Georgia Technical College | 2008 – 2014 | Dean of Student Affairs
- Technical College System of Georgia | 2006 – 2008 | Systems Analyst/Project Manager
- Valdosta Technical College | 2002 – 2006 | Network Administrator, Registrar, Financial Aid Director
Brogdon shared, “As part of the Network Services team, I look forward to recommending and supporting the latest technology to provide cutting-edge education to all Colquitt County School District students.” Brogdon is married to April, and they have two children: Kaden and Kole Cowart.
Thaddius Brown – Willie. J. Williams Middle Assistant Principal
Education:
- Albany State University | Bachelor of Science in Middle Grades Education with a concentration in Science and Social Studies
- Albany State University | Master’s in Middle Grades Education with a concentration in English Language Arts
- Albany State University | Education Specialist in Educational Administration and Supervision
Experience:
- Brooks County High School | July 2021 – June 2022 | Assistant Principal
- Colquitt County Achievement Center | July 2017 – 2021 | Intervention Specialist
- Charlie A. Gray Junior High School | August 2010 – June 2017 | Special Education Inclusion Teacher/ Gifted 8th Grade GA Studies
- Willie J. Williams Middle School | January 2008 – June 2010 | Special Education Inclusion Teacher
Brown, a Colquitt County High School alum, shared, “I am thankful for the opportunity to work with the staff and students at Willie J. Williams.” Brown is married to Shatarra (CCHS school counselor), and they have two children: Lathan and Tyson.
Cleve Edwards – Athletic Director
Education:
- Valdosta State University | Bachelor of Science in Health and Physical Education
- Troy University | Master’s in Secondary Education
- Albany State University | Education Specialist in Educational Leadership
Experience:
- Cook High School | 2015-2022 | Athletic Director
- Cook High School | 2011-2015 | Head Baseball Coach
- Cook High School | 2005-2010 | Assistant Coach: Football, Wrestling, and Baseball
Edwards shared, “I’m excited to be a part of the Packer Athletic Programs! I look forward to working with the school district and our community to better our programs. Go Pack!!” Edwards is married to Allison, and they have two children: Jake and Lilli.
Aaron Eubanks – C. A. Gray Junior High Assistant Principal
Education:
- Georgia Southern University | Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education
- Columbus State University | Master’s in Teacher Leadership
- Columbus State University | Educational Leadership (Tier 1 Endorsement)
Experience:
- Charlie A. Gray Junior High School | August 2015 – May 2022 | History Teacher
- Colquitt County High School | August 2013 – May 2015 | Special Education Teacher
- Walnut Grove High School | August 2010 – May 2013 | Special Education Teacher
- Metter High School | August 2008 – May 2010 | History Teacher
Eubanks, a Colquitt County High School alum, shared, “I am excited to continue being a part of the great work that is taking place at C.A. Gray in the role of Assistant Principal.” Eubanks is married to Katheryn (CCHS science teacher), and they have four children: Gabe, Brayden, Olivia, and Carter.
Kristyn Nelms – GEAR Gifted Center Site Coordinator
Education:
- Valdosta State University | Bachelor of Science in Middle Grades Mathematics and Science
- Valdosta State University | Master’s in Middle Grades Mathematics and Science
- Kennesaw State University | Education Specialist in Instructional Technology
- North Georgia RESA | Gifted Certification
- South Georgia RESA | Leadership Certification
Experience:
- Stringfellow Elementary School | 2018-2022 | Assistant Principal
- Charlie A. Gray Junior High School | 2017-2018 | Academic Coach
- Charlie A. Gray Middle School/Junior High School | 2004-2017 | 7th & 8th Grade Math Teacher
Nelms, a Colquitt County High School alum, shared, “This opportunity is a blessing. I’m honored to join the GEAR community and support the work of the Colquitt County Gifted/Talented Program. Together, we will continue to ensure academic excellence through rigorous instruction for the students we serve at the GEAR Center as well as the students served in the Gifted/Talented Education Program in all Colquitt County schools. Nelms is married to Justin (C.A. Gray Junior High teacher), and they have one child: Lauren.
Ian Smith – Willie J. Williams Middle Assistant Principal
Education:
- University of Georgia | Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Education
- Grand Canyon University | Master’s in Secondary Education
- Valdosta State University | Educational Specialist in Educational Leadership
Experience:
- R. B. Wright Elementary School | 2015-2022 | Assistant Principal
- Colquitt County High School | 2013-2015 | Health and Physical Education Teacher
- Pelham Middle School | 2012-2013 | Health and Physical Education Teacher
- Pathways Educational Center | 2011-2012 | Behavior Intervention Specialist/Autism Teacher
- Temple High School |2009-2011 | Agricultural Education and FFA Advisor
Smith shared, “I have been blessed with many great years in the Colquitt County School District, and I am very excited to continue this journey at Willie J. Williams Middle School. I look forward to building great relationships with the students and staff and continuing to support the mission and vision that has been set forth.” Smith is married to Adrienne, and they have two children: Gentry Ann and Layton.
Ja’Net Smith – R. B. Wright Elementary Assistant Principal
Education:
- Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College | Associate of Science in Early Childhood Education
- Albany State University | Bachelor of Science in Social Work
- Grand Canyon University | Master’s in Elementary Education
- Coastal Plains RESA | Gifted Certification
- Albany State University | Educational Leadership (Tier 1 Endorsement)
Experience:
- Funston Elementary School | 2021 – 2022 | Academic Coach
- Funston Elementary School | 2014 – 2021 | 2nd Grade Teacher
- Funston Elementary School | 2010 – 2014 | Computer Lab Paraprofessional
- Funston Elementary School | 2009 – 2010 | 3rd/4th Grade Paraprofessional
Smith, a Colquitt County High School alum, shared, “I am excited and blessed to be stepping into this leadership role at R.B. Wright Elementary. I will always remember where I came from, what I came from, and where I am going. As an educator, I am a firm believer that what you do makes a difference, and you have to decide what kind of difference you want to make.” Smith has two children: Nakia Johnson and Shontonio Smith.