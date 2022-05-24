//VHS recognizes Class of ’22 top 3 graduates

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta High School recognized the top three Class of 2022 honor graduates during the Honors Night celebration.



During the Honors Night celebration held on May 3, Valdosta High School principal, Dr. Janice Richardson and the VHS faculty and staff proudly recognized the accomplishments of the senior class along with the top three honor graduates of the Class of 2022.

Oluwatoni Salami Valdosta High School 2022 Valedictorian.

At the top of the graduating class of 504 seniors is valedictorian, Oluwatoni Salami. Salami, the daughter of Tolu Salami and Elizabeth Omiteru-Salami, is a 2022 PAGE STAR student, Georgia Scholar, and a QuestBridge scholar. As a QuestBridge scholarship recipient, Salami plans to major in chemistry and will attend Rice University in Houston, Texas on a full four-year scholarship. Salami is a member of the VHS Beta Club, Speech and Debate team, Helen Ruffin Reading Bowl team, Student Council and the Youth Online Writer’s League at the Turner Center for the Arts. Salami offered a word of advice for underclassmen, “Give 100% in everything—academics obviously, but also with family, friendships, and your passions and hobbies. You may not get the results you expect, but if you try your hardest, you will never fail.”

Ethan Mac Garrison Valdosta High School 2022 Salutatorian.

Ethan Mac Garrison, son of Tobey Garrison and Emily Broome-Garrison earned the title of salutatorian. “Pay attention in school, respect your teachers and start thinking of your future goals early” is advice that Garrison suggested to current and future Wildcats. Garrison is the president of the VHS chapter of the Future Farmers of America (FFA) and a member of the Chess Club. Garrison will be attending Auburn University and majoring in mechanical engineering.

Deeya Patel Valdosta High School 2022 Distinguished Honor Student.

Deeya Patel, daughter of Hemant and Nikita Patel achieved the honor of third graduate. Patel is the president of the VHS Beta Club and Key Club and a member of the Interact Club, Model United Nations, and the Chick-fil-a Leader Academy. “If I had one piece of advice for upcoming underclassmen, it would be to never underestimate the power of hard work and to never be hesitant to venture outside of your comfort zone or take on a new challenge, whether it be academically or through extracurricular activities,” stated Patel. Patel plans to attend the University of Georgia and major in finance.

All three distinguished graduates will be delivering the invocation and speeches at the VHS graduation scheduled for May 27, 2022 at 8:00 PM at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.