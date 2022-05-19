//Valdosta Mayor gives Public Works Week proclamation

Share with friends

Photo: Mayor Scott James Matheson presents a proclamation to the Public Works department to kick off National Public Works Week.

VALDOSTA – City of Valdosta Mayor starts of National Public Works Week with an official Proclamation of appreciation.

Release:

On Monday, May 16, Mayor Scott James Matheson kicked off National Public Works Week in the City of Valdosta with an official Proclamation. Mayor Matheson met with Public Works officials to show appreciation for all the department does to increase the quality of life within the city.

The national observance, sponsored by the American Public Works Association (APWA), was instituted in 1960. This year’s theme is “Ready and Resilient”.

This years’ theme showcases the superheroes within every public works professional. Always READY to serve their communities and RESILIENT as ever in their abilities to pick themselves up off the ground after encountering challenges.

The Valdosta Public Works Department is responsible for the daily operation of residential and commercial sanitation services, right-of-way street maintenance and facilities maintenance, repair of city vehicles and equipment, and street sweeping in residential areas and designated state routes. Department staff also collects and properly disposes of recycling, bulk items, and yard trash for city customers. For the protection of citizens, the Public Works Department also provides a mosquito spraying and larvicide program. In addition, the Mathis Auditorium and Sunset Hill Cemetery are owned and managed by the Public Works Department.

This year, National Public Works Week occurs from May 15 until May 21. The city plans to hold an appreciation luncheon for all Public Works Employees later this week.