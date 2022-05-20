//Lowndes voters encouraged to confirm polling locations

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County voters are being encouraged to confirm polling place locations due to district changes.

In the past, the State Elections office produced cards that directed registered voters to their specific polling location or place. Changes were made this year, and registered voters with a polling place change, received generic cards in the mail directing them to a website where they can locate their specific polling place.

To confirm your polling place for the primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022:

Visit Georgia My Voter Page; https://mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/

You may also call the Lowndes County Board of Elections office at 229-671-2850 to find your Election Day voting location.

The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners districts have changed and it is very important for all Lowndes County voters to check their polling place for the primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

“Due to late redistricting changes state-wide, the State Elections office was unable to print and deliver precinct cards in time for this election, resulting in confusion with the voters. To help streamline the process, we are directing all Lowndes County voters, to visit https://mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/ or call our office at 229-671-2850,” said Deb Cox, Supervisor of Elections, Lowndes County Board of Elections.

For more information visit, https://mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/ or call the Lowndes County Board of Elections office at 229-671-2850.