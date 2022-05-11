//Lowndes School Board recommends new Superintendent

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – The new Superintendent sole candidate Dr. J. Shawn Haralson has been recommended by the Lowndes County School Board.

The Lowndes County School Board named Dr. J. Shawn Haralson as their sole candidate for the system’s new Superintendent at their meeting on Monday, May 9, 2022.

Haralson is an educator of 24 years and has served as Ben Hill County School’s Superintendent for the past six years. During his time in Ben Hill County, he led the system to earn the title of 2021 Georgia Charter System of the Year and implemented a number of successful programs including college and career work-ready graduation and senior capstones.

Previously, Haralson held a variety of leadership positions in Bulloch and Screven counties, including serving as principal of 5 different schools. He also has a background in post-secondary education as an adjunct professor for Georgia Southern University and Valdosta State University.

State law requires the board to make public the names of finalists no fewer than 14 days before the board votes on a hire. At a called meeting on May 24th at 6:00 pm in the Performing Arts Center at Lowndes High School, the board will vote and name Haralson as the new superintendent. Haralson’s resume and qualifications are located on the LCS website under the News Tab, What’s New.

LCS’ current Superintendent, Wes Taylor, plans to retire on July 1, 2022 after ten years as the superintendent and 36 years in education.