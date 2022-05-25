//Local students recognized for academic excellence

Share with friends

STATESBORO – Georgia Southern University recognizes students academic excellence with the Spring 2022 Dean’s and President’s List.

Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 3,230 students for excellence in academics on the Spring 2022 Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.

Chukwufumnanya Azuah of Valdosta (31602)

Todd Bradley of Valdosta (31605)

Kingsley Ezeokonkwo of Valdosta (31602)

Alexander Gursky of Valdosta (31602)

Lacey Hamilton of Valdosta (31602)

Madicyn Robinson of Valdosta (31605)

Blake Robinson of Valdosta (31605)

Tessa Wade of Valdosta (31601)

Destinee Walker of Valdosta (31605)

Jshanti Watkins of Valdosta (31605)

Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 2,200 students for excellence in academics on the Spring 2022 President’s List. To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.

Daliyah Bennett of Valdosta (31601)

Lori Bowen of Valdosta (31602)

Austin Dale of Valdosta (31602)

Kameron Nez of Valdosta (31606)

William Pegg of Valdosta (31605)

Keondra Williams of Valdosta (31605)

