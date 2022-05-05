//Crisp County vehicle fire ruled arson

Share with friends

CORDELE – Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner, John F. King, announced today that a Crisp County vehicle fire has been ruled an act of arson.

Release:

ATLANTA – Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced today that a Crisp County vehicle fire has been ruled an act of arson. Officials with the Cordele Fire and Police Departments were dispatched just before 1:00 a.m. on April 12th in response to reports of a 2010 Cadillac Escalade on fire on 2nd Street North in Cordele. An examination by Commissioner King’s State Fire Investigations Unit found severe damage to the front and engine compartment area of the vehicle.

“My investigators determined this incident to be incendiary in nature,” said Commissioner King. “Anyone with information on this fire should call my State Fire Investigations Unit at 1-800-282-5804.”

In coordination with the State Fire Investigations Unit, a reward of up to $10,000 is offered by Georgia Arson Control for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for arson. Commissioner King’s office is assisting the Cordele Police Department with this investigation.