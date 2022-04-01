//Wiregrass Opticianry Program receives over 300 eyeglass frames

Share with friends

Photo: South Georgia/North Florida Eye Partners of Valdosta donated over 300 eyeglass frames to the Wiregrass Opticianry program for training. Pictured l-r Wiregrass Opticianry Program Coordinator Lisa Griffin, South Georgia/North Florida Eye Partners Optical Manager Jackie Heffelfinger, Assistant Practice Administrator Jana Luke, and Optical Coordinator Lisa Knight.

Release:

The Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Opticianry Program has accepted a donation of over 300 eyeglass frames from South Georgia/North Florida Eye Partners of Valdosta. The college will use the eyeglass frames to teach students how they will recommend and select frames as licensed opticians in the workforce.

Wiregrass Opticianry Program Coordinator and Instructor Lisa Griffin shared, “South Georgia/North Florida Eye Partners is a long-time supporter of Wiregrass’ Opticianry program and we appreciate their commitment to the Opticianry program and students. They are a valuable partner.” The Opticianry program prepares students to understand eye anatomy, eyewear fabrication, lens and frame selection, and contact lens fitting. The students are also prepared to sit for the ABO and NCLE national certification exams and the Georgia state boards practical exams. Wiregrass offers this program as an Associate of Science Degree and Diploma. Career opportunities for graduates include working with opticians, optometrists, and ophthalmologists, in private and retail settings.

Opticianry is offered on the Valdosta Campus. For more information on this program or other programs, visit wiregrass.edu. The college is currently accepting new students for Summer Semester classes, which begins on May 16 or May 31 for Summer Express.