//Wiregrass grand opening and dedication of Health Sciences building

Image: (Wiregrass Grand Opening and Dedication Ceremony.jpg) Wiregrass hosted a Grand Opening and Dedication Ceremony in honor of donors Dr. Edward and Rhonda Mark. The Marks are pictured speaking before the crowd in front of the Edward and Rhonda Mark Health Sciences Building on the Valdosta Campus of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College.

Valdosta, Ga. – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College hosted a grand opening and dedication ceremony in honor of the college’s first million-dollar donors, Dr. Edward and Rhonda Mark. The new Edward and Rhonda Mark Health Sciences building sits on the northern end of the Valdosta campus and is home to fifteen programs in the health science field. The new high-tech building has 96,100 gross square feet and provides much-needed up-to-date classroom and lab space for the college.

“This has been a vision of the college for many years now,” shared Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements. “We are proud of our new facility and know that it will provide educational opportunities for generations to come.” The programs that are housed in the new building include Associate Degree in Nursing, Transitions in Nursing (LPN to ASN Bridge), Nursing Technician, Dental Assisting, Dental Office Assistant, EMS Professions, Medical Assisting, Neuromuscular Massage Therapy, Opticianary, Paramedicine, Patient Care Assisting, Pharmacy Technology, Phlebotomy, Practical Nursing, Advanced Patient Care Assistant, Radiologic Technology, and Surgical Technology. Biology and Chemistry labs are also located in the new building. Valdosta serves as the regional medical center for South Georgia with more than 79 healthcare entities including hospitals, home health agencies, nursing, and assisted living facilities in the area.

The Technical College System of Georgia Dupty Director Dr. Ray Perren was in attendance and spoke at the ceremony. Dr. Perren was the first college president of Wiregrass Tech after the merger of Valdosta Technical College and East Central Technical College in 2010. Former Wiregrass president Dr. James Bridges and Dr. Tina K. Anderson also attended the event. Friends of Dr. and Mrs. Mark who spoke at the ceremony included: Stacy Bush, Wiregrass Foundation South Chairman; Bill Langdale; Sidney Morris, Wiregrass Founding Foundation South Member; and Todd Shiver, a family friend who gave the benediction. Guests were invited to tour the building and were greeted by students and instructors who showed off the facilities and provided demonstrations with the new tech equipment.

Wiregrass’ Health Sciences Programs have received many accolades over the years. Most recently, the Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) Program has been named the #1 in Georgia, and the Practical Nursing (LPN) Program was ranked #7. The college is currently accepting new students for summer semester. Classes begin on May 16 or May 31 for Summer Express Term. Apply in person in the One-Stop Center or online at wiregrass.edu.