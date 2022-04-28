//Nutrition retailer opens first Valdosta store

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A vitamins and supplements nutrition retailer, 5 Star Nutrition, is opening a new store in Valdosta with a grand opening full of events and offers.

Release:

5 Star Nutrition is preparing to open it’s first location in Valdosta with events and offers during the grand opening on April 29th. On Thursday, April 28th, from 10am-7pm, a VIP “Friends of 5 Star” opening will offer 35% off to local fitness professionals. Other offers include a $20 off gift card for customers by texting VALDOSTA1 to: 79374.