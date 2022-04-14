//Moody AFB conduct readiness, safety exercises

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – Moody AFB will be conducting readiness and safety exercises on the base and the surrounding area on April 14 and 19, 2022.

Release:

Moody Air Force Base is scheduled to conduct incident response readiness and safety exercises on April 14 and 19, 2022, at Moody Air Force Base and in the surrounding community.

Local residents may expect an increased presence of both military and civilian first responder units. During this timeframe, it will be normal to hear loud voice emergency exercise notifications coming from Moody Air Force Base. All personnel on base will be expected to follow the instructions of exercise responders and facility managers.

Questions can be directed to the 23rd Wing Public Affairs office at 229-257-4146. Visit Moody’s official website www.moody.af.mil for more information on Moody and to view current news releases. Information is also updated daily on our Facebook page, Moody Air Force Base.