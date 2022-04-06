//Missing person alert in Lowndes County

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office are seeking help in locating 22-year-old Mackenzie Kyra Muth.

Release:

This is a missing persons alert on behalf of the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office. Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in locating Mackenzie Kyra Muth, a 22 year old white female with developmental disabilities. She is approximately 5′ 1″ tall, weighs 120 lbs with shoulder length, dirty blonde hair. She was last seen in the Coppage Road area wearing a white tshirt with cats on it and long black pants. She also wears glasses. If you have any information on her whereabouts please call 911 or the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 740-1037.